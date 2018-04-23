WSJ: SoftBank, Alphabet among investors giving $2B to Chinese truck-hailing firm

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) and Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) CapitalG investment fund are among those putting nearly $2B into Chinese truck-hailing company Manbang Group, according to the WSJ.

Manbang originally planned to raise between $500M and $1B.

Sources say SoftBank’s Vision Fund will provide $1B of the round, which will value Manbang at over $6B. Capital G will provide $30M in the deal, marking its first investment in the region in about four years.

The Vision Fund has also invested in Uber and Didi Chuxing.

Previously: Uber rivals launch in Mexico, announce data breach (April 23)