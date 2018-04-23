Vystar acquires assets of NHS Holdings

Vystar Corporation (OTCPK:VYST) has acquired the assets of NHS Holdings, LLC for 27,769,500 shares of restricted company's common stock valued at ~$975,000.

NHS assets includes current inventory, which is expected to generate ~$850K of revenue; equipment and intellectual property related to product development.

“Now unified under the Vytex brand, we anticipate developing additional product offerings and solidifying partnerships with multiple major manufacturing partners throughout the home furnishings industry,” stated Steven Rotman, Vystar CEO and NHS Founder. “We anticipate our new offerings will include cushions and padding for use in seating and other products which we believe will achieve higher margins.”

Press Release