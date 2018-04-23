J.P. Morgan: Telecoms probe makes Sprint/T-Mobile deal less likely

The probe into potential collusion at the two U.S. wireless leaders means a much-discussed potential tie-up between Sprint (S -1.8% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS -0.7% ) is "a little less likely," J.P. Morgan says.

"We have never seen a substantial impact" from DOJ/IRS probes of fixed telecom companies and wireless providers in the past, and it would be surprising to see a painful outcome for carriers in this one, writes analyst Philip Cusick in weighing the impact on AT&T (T +0.1% ) and Verizon (VZ +0.8% ).

"However, it is worth noting that, while we see the wireless industry as highly competitive, a DoJ view that carriers are colluding could mean that a potential Sprint/T-Mobile merger would face higher scrutiny, making us somewhat less optimistic about that deal," he says.