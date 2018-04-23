State Street retraces Friday's post-earnings slump

State Street (NYSE:STT) slid more than 4% Friday after what KBW's Brian Kleinhanzi describes as a "low quality" earnings beat. Kleinhanzi takes note of higher-than-hoped expenses and no change to forward estimates.

Deutsche's Brain Bedell, however, is buying the dip, calling Q1 results "livelier than expected." He upgrades to Buy. Shares are up 3.4% today.

While he's at it Bedell also boosts his price target on Buy-rated E*Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC), as he now puts the chances of a merger with TD Ameritrade at 50% vs. 33% previously.

Source: Bloomberg

