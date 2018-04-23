Gold slips to two-week low amid rising U.S. yields, dollar

Gold prices hit a two-week low as investors move to the dollar with the benchmark U.S. Treasury yield approaching 3% and geopolitical tensions easing; Comex gold -0.9% at $1,325.70/oz., silver -2.7% at $16.69/oz., platinum -0.5% at $926.90/oz. and palladium -5.2% at $976.25/oz.

"If we break above [3%], it will be first time in five years this has happened and this increases opportunity cost of holding [non-yielding] gold," says Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler, while at the same time seeing longer term upside potential for gold from rising inflation, returning geopolitical tensions and the dollar in a long-term downtrend as the world's central banks begin raising rates.

Gold miner stocks are lower: EGO -2.9% , AUY -2.7% , IAG -2.3% , NGD -2.2% , GG -2% , AEM -1.9% , ABX -1.9% , AGI -1.7% , BTG -1.7% .

ETFs: GLD, SLV, GDX, NUGT, GGN, DUST, IAU, AGQ, PSLV, SIL, PHYS, USLV, PPLT, SIVR, PALL, SGOL, GOEX, UGLD, ZSL, SGDM, UGL, SLVO, DGP, GLL, ASA, GTU, GLDI, OUNZ, SLVP, DSLV, RING, DZZ, DGL, DGLD, TGLDX, DBS, PTM, DGZ, PSAU, GOAU, GDXX, PGM, GYEN, BAR, GEUR, GDXS, GLDW, GHS, UBG, USV, SHNY, QGLDX, GHE, MELT, DULL, PLTM