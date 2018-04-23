European antitrust regulators set deadline for Apple-Shazam probe

The European Commission sets a September 4 deadline for deciding whether Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) acquisition of Shazam clears antitrust concerns. The date extends a previous deadline, which ended today.

Antitrust regulators worry that Apple could receive sensitive data of music streaming competitors through the Shazam service and that Apple could remove the in-app referrals to the competitors.

Apple reportedly paid $400M for Shazam, which uses a phone or computer mic to identify songs playing nearby then points the user towards a streaming service with the song.

Apple shares are up 0.5% to $166.59.

