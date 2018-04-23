Kamada still not there with Phase 3 protocol for inhaled AAT therapy

Kamada (KMDA +1.1% ) announces that the FDA has still not signed off on the protocol for a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating its inhaled Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) therapy for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

The company originally submitted its proposed protocol in July 2017 but the agency was not comfortable with safety and efficacy issues. It submitted a revised protocol last month but safety concerns remain.

Management says it will provide additional information and data per the FDA's request, but its proposed launch of the study, initially expected in H2, will be delayed.

In Europe, the company plans to present its proposed Phase 3 protocol in a Scientific Advice meeting with the EMA next quarter in order to clarify the regulatory path in the EU.