Micron -1.7% after UBS analyst sees weak 2019 in NAND, DRAM

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) shares slump after a UBS analyst says he’s concerned about potential share losses in 2019 for DRAM and NAND.

Analyst Timothy Arcuri sees a deceleration in bit supply and cost declines for DRAM against higher capital expenditures and thinks Micron will migrate to charge trap beyond 96 layer in NAND, which is a wise move in the long-term but adds to the risk of a near-term gate on bit supply growth in the next two years.

Firm maintains a Sell rating and a $35 price target.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.