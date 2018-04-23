Micron -1.7% after UBS analyst sees weak 2019 in NAND, DRAM

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) shares slump after a UBS analyst says he’s concerned about potential share losses in 2019 for DRAM and NAND.
Analyst Timothy Arcuri sees a deceleration in bit supply and cost declines for DRAM against higher capital expenditures and thinks Micron will migrate to charge trap beyond 96 layer in NAND, which is a wise move in the long-term but adds to the risk of a near-term gate on bit supply growth in the next two years.
Firm maintains a Sell rating and a $35 price target.
Source: Bloomberg First Word.
Micron shares are down 1.7% to $49.76.
