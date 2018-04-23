Sutherland Asset Management announces public offering of notes

Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:SLD) commenced an underwritten public offering of $50M aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2021 with underwriters having a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $7.5M notes.

Net proceeds to be used to originate or acquire additional mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets and for general corporate purposes.

The interest rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing the offering.

The Company intends to apply to list the notes on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SLDD."

Press Release