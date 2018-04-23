Wabtech a Buy on potential GE Transportation synergies, Stifel says

Wabtec (WAB +0.6% ) extends recent gains after Stifel upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $99 price target, raised from $75, following Friday's report saying the company was in discussions to acquire GE Transportation.

“The scale and unique capabilities of GE Transportation would make the deal transformative,” says Stifel's Michael Baudendistel. “The transaction would also get WAB into manufacturing newly built locomotives - GE Transportation’s most well-known business - which would be a reasonably natural extension of WAB’s current businesses."

WAB is a significant supplier for GE and could unlock revenue synergies by vertically integrating locomotive units, Stifel says; at the same time, it could concede revenue on components sales to GE competitors.