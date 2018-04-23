Lincoln Electric down 4% though good sales momentum for Q1

Lincoln Electric (LECO -3.9% ) sales increased 30.4% Y/Y to $757.7M from an 18.3% benefit from acquisitions, 5.2% higher volumes, 4.2% increase in price & 2.7% from favorable foreign exchange.

Segment revenue: Americas welding $461.4M (+13.7% Y/Y); International welding $251.9M (+89.1% Y/Y) & Harris products group $77.5M (+9.2% Y/Y).

Adjusted operating income increased 17.2% Y/Y to $97.3M (+13.3% Y/Y), Air Liquide Welding acquisition had an unfavorable 110 bps impact to the adjusted operating income margin which was 12.8%.

Adjusted EBIT was $101.5M (+17.3% Y/Y) of which $77.4M (+12.7% Y/Y) of americas welding; $14.9M (+55.2% Y/Y) of international welding & $9.3M (+9.4% Y/Y) from the harris products group.

Adjusted EPS increased 25.0%Y/Y to $1.10; ROIC increased 50 bps to 16.7%; average operating working capital to net sales was 18.1% & total debt to invested capital was 41.7%.

