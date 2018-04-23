AzurRx down 5% on interim mid-stage data on lead candidate in EPI

Thinly traded nano cap AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX -5.4% ) slips on light volume on the heels of its announcement of preliminary data from an open-label Phase 2a clinical trial assessing MS1819-SD in exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) caused by chronic pancreatitis.

Investors appear disappointed that the results were not better than those reported in September 2017. The highest dose produced a 21% improvement in fat absorption with a maximum absolute response of up to 57%, identical with previous results.

On the safety front, no serious adverse events ((AEs)) or "notable" mild-to-moderate AEs have been reported.

MS1819 is a recombinant lipase derived from the yeast Yarrowia Lipolytica.