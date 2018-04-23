Vistra Energy cuts 300-plus jobs after Dynegy merger

Vistra Energy (VST +0.5% ) says it is cutting more that 300 jobs in Houston after recently completing its merger with Dynegy that created Texas's largest power producer and one of the biggest electricity generators in the U.S.

Employees who worked in Dynegy's Houston headquarters were offered the opportunity to relocate to north Texas, but VST says many declined.

The combined company will have more than 40 GW of power production with 60% from natural gas-fired plants and the remainder coming from coal, nuclear and solar power.