Tennant Company jumps 7% on Q1 results, upgrades guidance

Tennant Company (TNC +7.5% ) reported Q1 sales growth of 42.8% Y/Y to $272.8M with acquisition contributing 33.2%, forex 3.1%; and 6.5% increase in organic sales.

Geographical sales: Americas +13.9%Y/Y to $162.64M, EMEA +166.9% Y/Y to $88.82M and Asia Pacific +42.8% Y/Y to $21.39M.

Q1 Margins: Gross declined by 106 bps to 40.5%, Operating recovered by 520 bps to 3.8% and Adj. EBITDA improved by 240 bps to 9.2%.

Q1 expenses: R&D -5.6%Y/Y to $8M and S&A +19.8% to $92.27M.

Upgrades 2018 guidance: Sales $1.08-1.11B; EPS $1.85-2.05; Adj. EBITDA $113-118M; Gross margin 41-42%; R&D expense 3-3.5% of sales; Capex $25-30M and tax rate ~24%.

Previously: Tennant beats by $0.12, beats on revenue (April 23)