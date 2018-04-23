Paratek's omadacycline on par with moxifloxacin in late-stage study in CABP

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, OPTIC, comparing Paratek Pharmaceuticals' (PRTK) omadacycline to moxifloxacin in community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) demonstrated its non-inferiority. The data were presented at ECCMID in Madrid.

The response rates in the Intent-to-treat population were 88.4% for omadacycline and 85.2% for moxifloxacin. In the clinically evaluable population, the response rates were 92.5% and 90.5%, respectively. Clinical success rates by pathogen were also comparable.

The company's U.S. marketing applications (oral and IV formulations) are currently under FDA review under accelerated status. It plans to submit its applications in Europe in H2.

Previously: Paratek Pharma completes U.S. marketing applications for antibiotic omadacycline (Feb. 5)