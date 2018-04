Private sector economic activity in the eurozone accelerated in April to 55.2, above forecast for 54.9, easing concern over the health of the region's economy.

The flash services PMI improved to 55.0 and manufacturing service PMI at 56.6 in April.

Commenting on the report, Chris Williamson, Chief Economist at Markit said, “The April data are running at a level broadly consistent with Eurozone GDP growth of approximately 0.6% at the start of the second quarter."

Source: Investing.com

EWP, HEWP, EZU, FEUZ, HDEZ