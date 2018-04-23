Apple's Q1 iPhone sales show X weakness; co. offers batteries for MacBook issue

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 8 sales made up 23% of total iPhone sales for Q1, according to newly released CIRP data.

The iPhone 8 Plus accounted for 21%, putting the lower-cost models at 44% of the market.

CIRP says the iPhone X share fell to 16% from 20% in the December quarter. Combined sales of the iPhone 8 models rose three percentage points in the same period, up from 41%.

Other models: iPhone 7/7 Plus accounted for just under 20%, 6s/6s Plus was at 13%, and the SE took 8% of the market.

The firm expects a Q/Q drop of the iPhone ASP due to the lower sales of the premium model, but the ASP should increase on the year.

In other Apple device news, the company is offering free replacement batteries for some newer 13-inch MacBook Pro models without Touch Bars that are prone to a component failure that causes battery swelling. The company says this isn’t a safety issue.

Apple shares are down 0.3% .

Previously: European antitrust regulators set deadline for Apple-Shazam probe (April 23)