Susquehanna sees strong EBITDA growth for MGM Resorts

Susquehanna upgrades MGM Resorts (MGM +1.8% ) to a Buy rating after having the casino stock set at Neutral.

"We expect destination gaming to be a key beneficiary of accelerating growth in Macau, and increased Vegas visitation owing to the recent tax cuts and higher discretionary spending," writes analyst Rachael Rothman.

Rothman and team say they will be listening closely to MGM execs on the post-earnings conference call to pick up the tone regarding potential M&A.

Susquehanna's price target on MGM is pushed up to $41 on the firm's expectation for 2018 EBITDA of $3.15B (+10.9% Y/Y) and 2019 EBITDA of $3.57B (+13.5% Y/Y).