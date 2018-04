Thinly traded nano cap Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK +59% ) is up on a 24x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 742K shares.

No particular news accounts for the action but the company is working on completing its SEC filing for a public offering of ~2.5M Units, each consisting of one ordinary share and 1/2 of a Series C Warrant to purchase ordinary share.

At year-end 2017, the company had ~$7M in cash and equivalents. Operations consumed $9.2M during the year.