German private sector activity bounces back in April

Private sector output in Germany bounced from the lowest level in eight months to 55.3, above the forecast of 54.8, easing concern over the health of the region's economy.

German services PMI inched up to 54.1 and manufacturing PMI declined to 58.1

Commenting on the report, Phil Smith, Principal Economist at Markit, said, “Growth of Germany’s private sector steadied in April, to arrest the loss of momentum seen in February and March. With both manufacturing and services seeing slightly quicker increases in output, the data show the economy making a solid start to the second quarter."

Source: Investing.com

ETFs: EWG, DAX, GF, DXGE, HEWG, DBGR, EWGS, FGM, QDEU, FLGR