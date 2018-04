Shares in Box (NYSE:BOX) are taking a ride, up 12.7% in the last 15 minutes, as Social Capital founder Chamath Palihapitiya pegs it as his favorite play on artificial intelligence at the Ira Sohn investment conference.

Box "sits on top of an enormous amounts of R&D," he says. It "give companies the ability add intelligence to audio and video."

That's helping to pare what are now YTD declines of 2.2% in the stock; it's up 22% over the past 12 months.

