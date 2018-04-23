GrafTech announces the closing of its initial public offering

GrafTech International (EAF +4.5% ) announced the closing of its initial public offering of 35M shares sold by its sole stockholder, an affiliate of Brookfield Business Partners LP at a price to the public of $15 per share.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 5.25M shares of common stock.

The shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol “EAF.”

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Credit Suisse Securities LLC acted as joint lead book running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering.

