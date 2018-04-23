Alcoa -14% in biggest selloff in nine years as U.S. loosens up on Rusal

Alcoa (AA -14.2% ) shares are on track for their biggest one-day loss in nine years, after the U.S. extended the deadline for companies to exit their dealings with sanctioned Russian aluminum giant Rusal; also, ARNC -4.9% , CENX -4.7% , KALU -2% , CSTM -1.7% .

Aluminum prices on the LME plunged more than 8% following the Treasury Department announcement, which gives Rusal longer to sell off large quantities of aluminum it had been stockpiling in the wake of sanctions.

European leaders had been working to persuade Pres. Trump to ease sanctions on Russia, and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said the “impact on our partners and allies” factored into the U.S. reprieve.

Wood Mackenzie analysts say the decision provides “much-needed breathing space” for the aluminum market, and it “expect(s) near-term correction and volatility” in prices.

ETFs: JJU, FOIL