Investors size up Sears breakup pitch

Sears Holdings (SHLD +5.3% ) CEO Eddie Lampert says his call for another breakup of the company follows a two-year review period for the units he wants his hedge fund to acquire.

“In our view, pursuing these divestitures now will demonstrate the value of Sears’ portfolio of assets, will provide an important source of liquidity to Sears and could avoid any deterioration in the value of such assets," he wrote to shareholders.

Lampert says Sears was unable to find other buyers for the units.

Not everyone is convinced that Sears shareholders are getting the best end of the deal.

"Eddie is walking away with the good pieces, and leaving the doomed retail stores behind,” notes University of Michigan business professor Erik Gordon.

