Tahoe Resources -6% as La Arena union calls strike

Tahoe Resources (TAHO -5.7% ) slides after reporting a labor strike at its La Arena gold mine in Peru by the union which represents ~65% of the total workforce at the operation.

TAHO says it recently paid the workers its annual profit sharing as defined by Peruvian labor law, but the union has indicated that it wants to be compensated a higher amount of profit sharing than has been established in the labor law.

TAHO has projected 2018 gold production at La Arena of 160K-185K oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $950-$1,050/oz., as output steadily declines consistent with the mine plan and reflecting lower grades in the final years of the mine's life.