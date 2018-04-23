RBB Bancorp to acquire First American International

RBB Bancorp (RBB +0.6% ) along with its subsidiaries to acquire First American International (OTCQB:FAIT +63.1% ) for ~$116.8M.

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, upon consummation of the transaction, all of First American common shares will be exchanged for ~3.0M shares of RBB common stock and $33.7M in cash. Based on a closing price for RBB Bancorp's common stock of $27.48 as of April 20, 2018, the aggregate transaction value is ~$116.8M.

Existing RBB shareholders will own ~84.6% of the outstanding shares of the combined company and First American shareholders will own ~15.4%.

RBB expects the transaction to be accretive to EPS in 2019 in the mid-teens. RBB also expects to incur tangible book value per share dilution of ~4.1% (Post closing of transaction), with a tangible BV dilution payback period of ~1.9 years.

The EPS accretion estimates are based on estimated cost savings of ~30% of First American's non-interest expense, with 25% of the cost savings phased in during 2018 and 100% phased in during 2019. The EPS accretion estimates do not include any assumption of revenue synergies.

