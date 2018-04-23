Infosys CEO reiterates belief in digital services growth, reveals three-year plan

Infosys (NASDAQ:INFY) holds its first analyst meeting in almost two years with new CEO Salil Parekh reiterating his belief that digital services (cloud big data, analytics) are a massive growth opportunity for the company.

Infosys stands in second place in India’s $154B software services industry, which is led by Tata Consultancy Services. But the market is feeling the pinch of clients wanting to pay less for infrastructure maintenance.

Parekh says Infosys has a three-year roadmap that starts with stabilization in 2019, builds momentum in 2020, and accelerates growth in 2021.

Infosys shares are up 0.3% to $17.42.

