Light Street's Kacher picks Palo Alto at Sohn

Light Street Capital CIO Glen Kacher lists Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) as his top pick during the Sohn Investment Conference.

Kacher cites the fact that Palo Alto has cloud-security offerings, endpoint protection, and other cybersecurity measures.

Kacher says Palo Alto has “enormous” recurring revenue potential with the growth rate staying above 20% for years. He also expects the multiple to “expand dramatically” in the future as more revenue converts to the subscription model.

Palo Alto shares are down 0.8% to $190.62 after recovering some of today’s earlier losses.

