TCF Financial up 7% on Q1 results.

TCF Financial (TCF +6.6% ) implementing strategic steps in fiscal 2018 by reducing risk profile of the balance sheet, positive outlook for non-auto finance business & improving return on capital by keeping ROATCE to 11.5-13.5% & efficiency ratio to 66-68%.

For Q1 revenue was $355.4M (+9.1% Y/Y); NII of $243.2M (+9.5% Y/Y) & NIM of 4.59%, up 13 bps Y/Y

Loans & leases of $19.4B (+7.8% Y/Y); net charge-offs to average loans & leases of 0.29%, up 18 bps Y/Y; non-accrual loans & leases of $126.4M, down 9% Y/Y.

Average deposits of $18.3B (+7% Y/Y); Efficiency ratio was 69.21%, improved 572 bps Y/Y; Net income was $73.8M (+59.4%Y/Y) & EPS of $0.39 (+56% Y/Y)

