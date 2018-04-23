RBC downgrades HubSpot on slowing growth in Americas

RBC downgrades HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) from Outperform to Sector Perform but raises the price target from $104 to $119, a 5% upside to Friday’s close.

The firm cites calls HubSpot the “lowest hanging fruit of the first product cycle” picked thanks to slowing growth in the Americas.

RBC says HubSpot might perform Q1 results that beat estimates and includes a guidance boost, but the firm finds it hard to see how U.S. growth can “re-accelerate from here with the existing product set.”

Source: Bloomberg First Word