FDA backs efficacy of Lilly and Incyte's baricitinib, but split on safety

The FDA's Arthritis Advisory Committee voted 15 - 0 that the data on the 4 mg dose of Eli Lilly (LLY +0.8% ) and Incyte's (INCY -0.5% ) baricitinib is adequate to demonstrate efficacy for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. The vote was 14 - 1 in favor for the 2 mg dose.

On the safety front, the more controversial issue, the vote was 9 - 6 that the safety data for the 2 mg dose is sufficient to support approval (despite a small dataset). The vote was 10 - 5 against the 4 mg dose.