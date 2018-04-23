Scorpio Bulkers, Star Bulk Carriers upgraded to Buy at Stifel

Scorpio Bulkers (SALT +9% ) and Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK +4.8% ) surge after Stifel analysts upgrade both to Buy from Hold, saying the dry bulk shipping market is "positioned for profitability" and modest further improvements.

Stifel says SALT shares have sufficient upside potential to warrant buying at current levels given their 25% discount to the firm's net asset value estimate; the upgrade comes despite reporting a larger than expected Q1 loss.

The impetus for the SBLK upgrade was its Friday announcement of the acquisition of 16 modern dry bulk carriers for $433M, which Stifel estimates was completed below NAV and should be meaningfully accretive to earnings and cash flows.

Stifel's stock price targets are $9 for SALT and $15 for SBLK.