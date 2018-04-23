Ocean Rig to postpone delivery of newbuild drillship

Ocean RIg UDW (ORIG -2.3% ) is lower after saying it is postponing delivery of its newbuild Ocean Rig Santorini drillship until September 2019.

Under terms of its original agreement with Samsung Heavy Industries, ORIG had been scheduled to take delivery of three 7th-generation drillships in 2017, 2018 and 2019, although the companies in 2016 agreed to push back completion of the first two vessels until June 2018 and January 2019, respectively.

ORIG now says ~$372M remains due on the Santorini, adding that the Sept. 30, 2019, expected delivery still may be brought forward at the company's option.