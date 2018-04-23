Alibaba's smart assistant coming to luxury car brands in China

Alibaba’s (NYSE:BABA) Tmall Genie smart assistant is coming to Chines Mercedes, Volvos, and Audis.

The cars are among the most popular luxury car brands in China. Genie will connect the drivers with information or controls and can connect with a smart speaker at home for smart home integration.

The new partners bring Alibaba’s total to around 100. Alibaba has also sold more than 2M speakers featuring Genie.

Alibaba shares are down 1.9% to $175.77.

