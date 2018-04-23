Halliburton CEO Miller sees ongoing tightness in fracking market

Halliburton (HAL +0.1% ) expects normalized margins of ~20% in North America by the end of this year, supported by ongoing tightness in the hydraulic fracturing market, CEO Jeff Miller said today during the company's earnings conference call.

“We believe the pressure pumping market is undersupplied and will remain tight,” Miller said, noting high fracking equipment utilization rates and strains on the U.S. rail system amid high demand driven by strong economic activity.

Miller said the solution to sand logistics difficulties will be the increased use of local fracking sand, as shale producers look increasingly at brown sand produced by Texas mines nearer to the Permian Basin rather than only the high-quality northern white sand shipped out of Wisconsin.

Miller also said HAL continues to see tightness in the U.S. labor market and in supply chain segments such as rail and trucking, and that higher prices will be needed to absorb the impacts of wage inflation.

Frac sand tickers include SLCA, HCLP, FMSA, EMES, SND.