The latest salvo in Bitcoin vs. Bitcoin Cash

The rally in Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD) has far surpassed that of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) over the past couple of weeks. Just today BCH is ahead 13% while BTC is about flat.

Behind the big move in BCH, crypto mining group Antpool says it's "burning" a portion of the Bitcoin Cash coins it's receiving. Nothing but "a PR game," says one Bitcoin supporter, noting Antpool is burning just $12/day in BCH so they could say they're reducing supply.

"Projects like Bitcoin Cash are struggling to remain relevant, which is hard when very few users are using the network," says Digital Asset Research's Lucas Nuzzi. "Miners have to liquidate their holdings regularly to pay for their expenses. The move from Antpool is intended to slow down further price depreciation, by attempting to increase the perception of scarcity."