Reuters: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Two Chevron (CVX +1%) employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, Reuters reports, citing sources familiar with draft charges against the CVX employees.
The two CVX employees reportedly were jailed when they refused to sign a supply contract written by PDVSA executives under an emergency decree, in which parts were listed at more than double their market price in a contract worth several million dollars; they oversaw operations and procurement at Petropiar, an oil upgrading project co-owned by CVX and PDVSA.
Venezuelan authorities have yet to comment on last week's arrest of the men, both Venezuelans, and no charges against them have been made public.
