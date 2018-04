TD Ameritrade down 2.1% after earnings miss

FQ2 adjusted net income of $414M or $0.73 per share vs. $231M and $0.44 a year ago.

Commissions and transaction fees of $556M vs. $365M a year ago. Net interest revenue of $308M doubled; Bank deposit account fees of $381M vs. $269M; Investment product fees of $141M vs. $103M.

Net new assets of $22.2B during quarter, or annualized growth rate of 8% down from 10% a year ago. Average client trades per day of 943K up from 517K. Average commissions per trade dips to $7.50 from $8.79.

Back to that doubling in net interest revenue: Average yield paid on deposits of 1.29% up 16 basis points Y/Y while average yield earned of 3.86% up 136 basis points.

