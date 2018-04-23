Facebook removed 1.9M bits of terror content in Q1

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) says it's dealing with still more extremist content, removing or putting a warning on 1.9M pieces of content tied to ISIS or al-Qaeda in Q1.

That's about double the amount from Q4. The "vast majority" of the content was removed rather than labeled, Facebook says.

As part of its transparency push, it's also sharing its internal definition of terrorism (used because it bans terrorists from the network): “Any non-governmental organization that engages in premeditated acts of violence against persons or property to intimidate a civilian population, government, or international organization in order to achieve a political, religious, or ideological aim.”