Winter storms dampen results at American Campus

Q1 FFO as modified of $85.8M or $0.62 per share vs. $83.2M and $0.62 a year ago.

Same-store NOI growth of 0.1% Y/Y, with revenues up 1.9% and operating expenses up 4.5% (higher property taxes and winter storms). Backing out the higher-than-normal winter storm activity, operating expenses would have been higher by 3.8% and NOI by 0.6%.

Same-store physical occupancy of 96.2% down 70 basis points from last year.

Full-year FFOM per share guidance remains at $2.33-$2.43.

Conference call tomorrow at 10 ET

ACC flat after hours