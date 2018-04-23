Alphabet reports Q1 beats, unit gain on Nest move, and +$3B in equity secuirities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares are up 0.5% aftermarket on Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with revenue up nearly 26% on the year.

Reporting changes this quarter: Nest becomes part of the “Google Other” reporting unit rather than “Other Bets.” The company reports ad impressions from Google ads on non-Google sites for the first time and lists the value of its non-public investments each quarter as the investment valuations change.

Key revenue: Advertising revenue, $21.4B (+24% Y/Y); Google other revenue (now includes Nest), $4.4B (+36%); Other Bets (now ex-Nest), $150M (+14%).

TAC data: TAC to Google Network Members, $3.4B (+20%); TAC to distribution partners, $2.9B (+61%); total TAC, $6.3B (+36%).

Paid clicks on Google properties were up 59% on the year. Cost-per-click on properties dropped 19% on the year. Impressions on Google Network Members’ properties were flat on the year and up 5% on the quarter and cost-per-click on those properties was down 10% on the quarter, up 18% on the year.

Equity securities: Alphabet reports a $3B gain in equity securities while reporting the unrealized gains and losses from its investments.

