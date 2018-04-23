Whirlpool reaffirms profit guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) reports Q1 EBIT of $151M vs. $239M a year ago. EBIT as a percentage of sales was 3.1% vs. 5.0% a year ago.

Sales in North America were up 2.5% on a currency-neutral basis. Sales for the Europe, Middle East and Africa business were down 8.1%. Whirlpool sales in Asia fell 1.9% ex-F/X, while the Latin American business was off 3.1%.

Whirlpool expects cash flow generation from operating activities of $1.7B to $1.8B this fiscal year and reiterates EPS guidance of $14.50 to $15.50.

Shares of Whirlpool are down 0.05% AH to $150.25.

Previously: Whirlpool misses by $0.15, misses on revenue (April 23)