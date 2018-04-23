Stocks pause as investors assess impact of rising yields

Stocks finished flat in a lethargic session, as many investors waited to see whether a selloff in government bonds would push the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note past the 3% milestone.

The S&P 500 eked out a slim win while the Dow and Nasdaq closed slightly lower, as volume was light yet again, with just 730M shares changing hands on the NYSE floor vs. the 50-day moving average of 897M.

The 10-year Treasury note nearly touched 3% in overnight trade, getting as close as 2.998%, before eventually settling 2 bps above its Friday close at 2.97% for is its highest close in more than four years, while the two-year yield rose 3 bps at 2.47%, its highest close in more than seven years.

The moves have "investors debating whether the rise in Treasury rates will be enough to downgrade the strength of the economy,” says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management.

In stocks, sector movement was modest, with the energy sector (+0.6%) showing relative strength as June WTI crude futures gained 0.4% to $68.64/bbl while the tech sector (-0.4%) was the weakest performer as chipmakers weighed.

Also, the U.S. Dollar Index rose 0.7% to 90.68, its highest close since mid-January, as the greenback added 0.4% against the euro and 1% vs. the yen.