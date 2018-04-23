Caterpillar's three-month rolling machine retail sales +26%

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) says worldwide retail machines sales rose 26% Y/Y for the rolling three-month period ending in March, slipping a bit from the respective 33% and 34% jumps reported in February and January.

Sales in the Asia Pacific region, CAT's fastest growing area for the past several months, rose 31% vs. a 41% increase in February, while sales surged 34% for Latin America, 27% for North America and 15% for Europe and the Middle East.

Energy and transportation retail sales for the latest rolling three-month period rose 21%, unchanged from February,, led by a 43% boost in oil and gas sales.