FDA suspends enrollment in Epizyme's tazemetostat studies on report of secondary lymphoma

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) announces that the FDA has instituted a partial clinical hold on all of its tazemetostat trials on a report that a pediatric patient developed a secondary lymphoma. The patient, participating in a Phase 1 pediatric study, was dosed at a level higher than that used in adult studies because he/she has a difficult-to-treat cancer called poorly differentiated chordoma. Treatment with tazemetostat has been stopped and the patient is being treated for T-cell lymphoma.

A partial clinical hold means that new enrollment is suspended but currently enrolled patients may continue treatment. In the meantime, the company will update its informed consent documentation, investigator's brochure and study protocols.