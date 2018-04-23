Report: Facebook speaker launch pushed to October

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) will start mass production of smart speakers in June as scheduled, but as signaled since the Cambridge Analytica data scandal began, it's putting off a product launch to October, DigiTimes reports.

Along with that, order volumes for 2018 have been cut about 20% from plan, while 2019 order volumes are unchanged, according to the report.

Two smart speakers have been part of the plan, codenamed "Fiona" and "Aloha," made by Pegatron and each with a 15-inch panel made by LG Display.

