Randgold cites automation for expected increase in Kibali gold production

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) says it expects its Kibali gold mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo will achieve full production guidance this year, following the commissioning of its underground operation's automated material handling system.

Randgold, which has five operating gold mines across west and central Africa, says Kibali should generate 730K oz. in 2018, up 22% from the previous year's production of 596K oz.

The company says it invested more than $2.7B to make Kibali one of Africa’s most automated gold mines, adding that with the project now completed, the operation would move from underground mining by contractors to owner-mining.