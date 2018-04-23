Cheniere Energy settles with safety regulator over storage tanks mishap

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) reaches a settlement with U.S. safety regulators that is expected to eventually allow it to return to service two storage tanks at its Sabine Pass LNG export terminal in Louisiana that have been offline since an inadvertent release of gas in January.

The deal announced by the Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration calls for repairs and continued investigation of the cause of the mishap, while also suggesting that LNG may seek approval for restart of the tanks once modifications are completed.

Cheniere tells Platts that it is focused on bringing Tank One safely back into service and pursuing a repair plan to bring Tank Three back into service.