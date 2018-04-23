Barrick Gold to turn asset sales goal to growth, away from cutting debt

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) +0.7% after-hours as it narrowly beats Q1 earnings estimates and reaffirms FY 2018 production guidance.

ABX says it has finished selling assets to cut debt and will begin using funds from any future sales to focus on growth from its own projects and operations, particularly in Nevada and the Dominican Republic, or to pay dividends.

ABX has focused for the past three years on cutting debt by more than 50% from the $13B-plus at the end of 2014, and now is targeting year-end 2018 debt of ~$5B.

ABX also says it has suspended work on a pre-feasibility study on its massive Pascua-Lama gold and silver project on the border of Chile and Argentina, saying the project no longer meets its investment criteria.

For Q1, ABX reports gold production of 1.05M oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $804/oz., while copper production totaled 85M lbs.

For the full year, ABX continues to expect gold production of 4.5M-5M oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $765-$815/oz. and copper production of 385M-450M lbs. at all-in sustaining costs of $2.30-$2.60/lb.