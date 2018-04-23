Lockheed developing 'flow' battery to help utilities boost renewable energy

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) says in a little more than a year it expects to launch a new “flow” battery made of inexpensive, non-toxic materials that can help utilities save money and use more renewable energy.

Flow batteries, which use chemicals dissolved in water, last longer than lithium ion batteries, which are usually solid. which means they can help utilities meet consumer needs for longer periods during peak demand times.

“The challenge with existing flow batteries is that they lean heavily on materials like vanadium and zinc bromide which are extremely expensive and toxic,” Frank Armijo, LMT's VP for energy initiatives, tells Reuters. “Ours is neither of that.”

Utilities always have needed to rely on large power plants for generating electricity during peak hours, but LMT's Leo Mackay, senior VP for sustainability, says flow batteries eventually could help utilities become less centralized and more site specific.